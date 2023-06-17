Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $247.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $201.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.94. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $134.77 and a 52 week high of $242.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $1,481,802.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,442. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also

