ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALOR opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $11.57.

Get ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,270,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,986,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,290,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,823,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.