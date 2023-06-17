ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance
NASDAQ ALOR opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $11.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,270,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,986,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,290,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,823,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.
ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Company Profile
ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.
See Also
