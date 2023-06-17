Altarea SCA (OTC:ATRRF) Shares Down 4.8%

Altarea SCA (OTC:ATRRF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$111.01 and last traded at C$111.01. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$116.62.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$130.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$133.75.

Altarea is the leading real estate developer from France. Both a developer and an investor, the Group is present in the three main real estate markets (Retail, Housing and Business real estate), enabling it to be the leader in major mixed urban renewal projects in France. For each of its activities, the Group has all the know-how to design, develop, market and manage tailor-made real estate products.

