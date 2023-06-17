Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Short Interest Update

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Altus Power Stock Performance

AMPS traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.28. 3,650,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.80 million, a P/E ratio of -263.87 and a beta of 0.58. Altus Power has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altus Power will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Altus Power news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William F. Concannon bought 18,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $104,144.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,528 shares in the company, valued at $699,168.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 274,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,925 and sold 275,000 shares valued at $1,497,500. Corporate insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Altus Power during the third quarter worth $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Altus Power during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Altus Power by 134.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

