Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Short Interest Update

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Altus Power Stock Performance
AMPS traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.28. 3,650,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.80 million, a P/E ratio of -263.87 and a beta of 0.58. Altus Power has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.
Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altus Power will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Altus Power during the third quarter worth $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Altus Power during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Altus Power by 134.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.
About Altus Power
Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
