Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Short Interest Up 30.6% in May

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the May 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Alvotech Stock Performance

ALVOW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,163. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. Alvotech has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.11.

Institutional Trading of Alvotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alvotech by 1,430.8% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 140,201 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Alvotech by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 94,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 33,770 shares during the period.

About Alvotech

Alvotech Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilars for global markets. The company is based in Iceland.

