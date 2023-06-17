Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 44 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.54). Approximately 43,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 183,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.53).

Amaroq Minerals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 41.14. The company has a current ratio of 43.83, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.21 million, a P/E ratio of -731.67 and a beta of 0.19.

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. It holds interests in licenses covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland. The company was formerly known as AEX Gold Inc and changed its name to Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

