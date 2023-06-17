Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.8% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.66. 6,765,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,525. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.69. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

