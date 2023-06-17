Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Short Interest Update

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the May 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplify Energy

In other news, CEO Martyn Willsher sold 26,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $182,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 184,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 62,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amplify Energy by 190.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 608,739 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Energy by 25.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

Amplify Energy stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.71. 604,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.49 million, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.40. Amplify Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $79.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.79 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 186.60% and a net margin of 103.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amplify Energy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

