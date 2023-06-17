Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Short Interest Up 14.0% in May

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,520,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the May 15th total of 57,460,000 shares. Currently, 26.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.
Amyris Price Performance
NASDAQ AMRS traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,721,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,204. Amyris has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.
Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amyris will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 231,368 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $284,582.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 612,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,431.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amyris by 265.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Amyris by 109.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amyris, Inc operates as a biotechnology company in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. It creates, manufactures, and commercializes consumer products and ingredient, including clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products; and ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.
