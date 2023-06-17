Analysts Set American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) PT at $98.23

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.52. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

