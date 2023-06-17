Analysts Set Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) PT at $27.00

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Cutera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. William Blair lowered Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Cutera in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cutera by 592.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cutera by 69.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cutera in the third quarter valued at about $131,000.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The firm has a market cap of $326.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.04.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cutera will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

