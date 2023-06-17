Analysts Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) PT at $168.57

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.57.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MAA opened at $155.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $138.68 and a 12-month high of $190.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.54.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.25%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.