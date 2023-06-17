Analysts Set SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) PT at $25.40

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SMART Global from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

SMART Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $27.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $429.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.01 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 35.07%. Equities research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $44,168.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,716.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SMART Global news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $44,168.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,716.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,293 shares of company stock valued at $644,894. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 46,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

