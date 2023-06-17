Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.22 and last traded at $22.22. Approximately 3,048,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 5,773,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 3.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.