Arbitrum Trading Down 2% This Week (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. Arbitrum has a market cap of $1.27 billion and $201.39 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.98361773 USD and is up 3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 379 active market(s) with $169,412,849.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

