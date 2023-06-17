Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Price Down 5%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 1,595,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,505,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARDX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $799.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 76.72% and a negative net margin of 104.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $41,453.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,940.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,276 shares of company stock worth $69,647 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.