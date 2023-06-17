Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Update

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the May 15th total of 13,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ark Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.06. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09.

Ark Restaurants Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.188 dividend. This is a positive change from Ark Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Ark Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.