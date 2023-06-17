Ark Trading Down 2.6% This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $38.30 million and $845,777.39 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009481 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000270 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002207 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002674 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003136 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,680,398 coins and its circulating supply is 173,680,280 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

