Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.56 and last traded at $22.56. Approximately 8,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 6,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.
Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14. The company has a market cap of $26.92 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.74.
About Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF
The Armor US Equity Index ETF (ARMR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Armor US Equity Total Return index. The fund is passively managed and invests in sectors of the US equity market, selected by a proprietary method and weighted by market-cap. The strategy has the ability to shift portfolio exposure to US Treasury ETFs or cash.
