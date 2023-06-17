ARS Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE)

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,801,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,632 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 2.29% of INNOVATE worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INNOVATE during the first quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in INNOVATE in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in INNOVATE by 69.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in INNOVATE by 22.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in INNOVATE in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VATE opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. INNOVATE Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.53.

INNOVATE ( NYSE:VATE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter.

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

