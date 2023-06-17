ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $12.29 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,488,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,415 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America accounts for approximately 1.5% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.69% of Liberty Latin America worth $12,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LILAK. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $8.32 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

