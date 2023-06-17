ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $26.39 Million Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 936,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,613 shares during the period. MP Materials accounts for approximately 3.2% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $26,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MP. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after buying an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Trading Down 2.4 %

MP Materials stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.70. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.89 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $519,135.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,940. Company insiders own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Northland Securities lowered shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

