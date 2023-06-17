ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SATS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 95.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in EchoStar by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in EchoStar by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in EchoStar during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in EchoStar by 2,809.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. EchoStar had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SATS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EchoStar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

