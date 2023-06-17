ARS Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

ARS Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,515,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,571,000 after buying an additional 207,808 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 700,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,608,000 after buying an additional 93,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,249,000 after buying an additional 53,473 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,941,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,637.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 361,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,968,000 after purchasing an additional 340,923 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLY stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.59. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.