ARS Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,900 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $568,897,000 after buying an additional 11,442,697 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7,630.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,845,000 after buying an additional 3,553,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 77.17%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.