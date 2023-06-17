ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 543,652 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 543,652 shares during the quarter. Flex comprises 1.9% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Flex worth $15,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Flex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,020,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,506,000 after buying an additional 106,624 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its stake in Flex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 10,785,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,446,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Flex by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,115,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,165,000 after buying an additional 414,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 19.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,664,000 after buying an additional 1,077,354 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 113,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $2,990,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,832,937 shares in the company, valued at $48,462,854.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $96,533.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 113,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $2,990,390.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,832,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,462,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,914 shares of company stock worth $14,001,313. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Stock Down 0.3 %

FLEX stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Flex Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

