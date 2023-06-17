ARS Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,506,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 25,440 shares during the period. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.25.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $699,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

