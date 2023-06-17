Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Stock Price Down 0.9%

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92.08 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 95.10 ($1.19). 11,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 12,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.20).

Artisanal Spirits Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 89.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.99 million and a PE ratio of -3,200.00.

About Artisanal Spirits

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

