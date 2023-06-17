ASD Reaches Market Cap of $36.66 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. ASD has a total market cap of $36.66 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASD has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0555 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017712 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018410 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,447.88 or 0.99991125 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002485 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05469218 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,257,153.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.