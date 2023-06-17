Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.40.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Price Performance

AZPN stock opened at $167.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -176.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $161.40 and a 12 month high of $263.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $229.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,636,000 after purchasing an additional 302,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating

Aspen Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.