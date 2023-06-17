Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.40.
AZPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.
AZPN stock opened at $167.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -176.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $161.40 and a 12 month high of $263.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.99.
In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,636,000 after purchasing an additional 302,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.
Aspen Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle.
