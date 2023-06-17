Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.78. The firm has a market cap of $266.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. HSBC decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.