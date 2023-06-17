Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Grows Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 4,698.3% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $46.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57.

Insider Activity at Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.76.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

