Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 86,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $3,676,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $247.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $265.64. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.98 and its 200 day moving average is $233.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

