Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $356,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,935 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $32.67 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

