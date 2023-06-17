Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $397,000 Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,926 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,424,481 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,027,023,000 after buying an additional 271,771 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after purchasing an additional 344,145 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,247,953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $444,853,000 after purchasing an additional 787,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.06.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

