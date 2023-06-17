Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

QUAL stock opened at $133.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

