Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 2,630 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock opened at $123.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.19 and its 200-day moving average is $124.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.