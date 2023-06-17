Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,300 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the May 15th total of 302,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Atlas Lithium Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Atlas Lithium stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.82. 83,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,492. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84. Atlas Lithium has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Atlas Lithium in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Atlas Lithium from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

