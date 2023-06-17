AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $16.06 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

