Audius (AUDIO) Trading Up 5.6% This Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Audius token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $186.50 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,180,985,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,051,967,676 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

