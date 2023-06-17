Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Short Interest Update

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUROW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 12,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,303. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. Aurora Innovation has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aurora Innovation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,849 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

