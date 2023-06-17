Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $247,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,751 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IBM opened at $137.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

