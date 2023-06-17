Avondale Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $221,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHCV opened at $56.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.28.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

