Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Axos Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AX stock opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 51.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 362.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Further Reading

