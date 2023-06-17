AXS Short China Internet ETF (NASDAQ:SWEB) Announces None Dividend of $0.66

AXS Short China Internet ETF (NASDAQ:SWEB – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Thursday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.6569 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

AXS Short China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SWEB stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78. AXS Short China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $36.65.

