Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Short Interest Update

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,830,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Azul Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AZUL stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,302. Azul has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $862.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Azul will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Azul by 83.1% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Azul by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Azul during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Azul by 296.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,384,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Azul by 293.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,040,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 775,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.12.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

