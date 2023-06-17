BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Declares Dividend of $0.01

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.
BAB Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BABB opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.09. BAB has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.00.
About BAB
