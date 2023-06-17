BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Declares Dividend of $0.01

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

BAB Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BABB opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.09. BAB has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

About BAB

BAB, Inc engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

