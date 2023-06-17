Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Short Interest Update

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,040,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 31,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,030,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,881,000 after purchasing an additional 75,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,280,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.58. 5,935,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,062,583. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 219.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

