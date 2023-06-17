Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Short Interest Update

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the May 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 691,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs acquired 3,200 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $35,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,847.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,200 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $35,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,847.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Rice purchased 7,500 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $84,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,469 shares of company stock worth $194,583 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banc of California Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Banc of California from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of BANC stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,946. The company has a market cap of $718.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.14%.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Featured Articles

