Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $477.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $1.2511 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.91. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 453.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 106.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, automobile loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage, and insurance brokerage.

